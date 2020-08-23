BLEASNER, William "Bill" William (Bill) Bleasner passed away at 86 years of age, August 5, 2020. Bill was born on August 29, 1933 in Colville, WA to parents Lee and Bertha Bleasner. Bill graduated from West Valley High School in May of 1951. He joined the Army where he served two years in Italy. Bill graduated from Washington State University in May 1961 with a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture. In October 1963, he married Ruth M. Christensen. He farmed wheat and Kentucky bluegrass for many decades in the foothills area. He also developed land, built homes and apartment complexes. In 1982 he and Ruth built and operated Splashdown waterpark for 25 years. Bill reacquired Splashdown in 2018. Bill is survived by his son, Neil, granddaughter, Kyra Dropper, and great-granddaughter, Delaney Dropper; his daughter and son-in-law, Todd and Heidi Shutts and their two daughters, Amelia and Madeleine; his sisters Pat Drollinger and Wanda Amsbury. He is preceded in death by his parents Lee and Bertha Bleasner, his sister Wilma and brother Jim.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store