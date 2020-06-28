TAYLOR, Wilma Doreen Wilma Doreen Taylor was born March 15, 1934 at a small farm NW of Chewelah, WA. She passed on in June 22, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents William and Anna Taylor and by her husband Daniel Mahoney and ex-husband William Stibich. Wilma is survived by her children: Diane Doran and Tim Mahoney (wife Sandi); also by her grandchildren: Kris Doran, John Mahoney, Stacie Swedberg and Scot Mahoney and five great-grandchildren. Wilma was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Friend. Memorial will be held Tuesday, June 30th at 1pm at Hennessey Funeral Homes, 2203 N. Division Street in Spokane viewing will be at 10am to noon same day limited to 50 persons in the building at all times. A graveside service will be held the next day for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur, Spokane, WA. 99202.



