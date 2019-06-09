Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Joyce (Thomas) HALL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HALL, Wilma Joyce (Thomas) (Age 85) March 24, 1934 June 3, 2019 On June 3, 2019 while at home our mother, surrounded by her loving family, passed courageously and peacefully into the Kingdom of God and was reunited with her husband of 62 years Fred Hall. Wilma was born in Culbertson, Montana to William Henry and Bonnie Bell Thomas. At the age of six she and her family moved to Spokane. After marrying, Wilma and Fred moved to Kentucky for several years prior to moving back to Spokane. Mom loved horses, the Kentucky Derby and worked at Playfair for several years. She had a talent for picking winners and never missed a Derby. She also was an avid bowler and enjoyed going to the casino. Mom was talented and creative and always working on a new project, and will fondly be remembered as the "greatest storyteller of all time". She was the neighborhood mom to her children's friends growing up. Her home was the place everyone congregated, she happily provided food, fun and entertainment. She was loved by all and provided so many great memories. Mom was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brothers Jim and Larry Thomas, and sister Marjorie Bond. She is survived by her loving children William Hall, Lora Simmons (David), Thomas Hall (Cindy), Bonnie DeMasi (Mike); grandchildren Carissa, Tom Jr. (Jill), Tiffany, David Jr., Jimmy, Danny (Tessa), Jackie (Josh), and Corey. Wilma had 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and numerous cousins who are still residing in Montana. So now mom, as you begin your final journey, you are far from alone. A part of all of us is with you always and you will forever be in our hearts. At Wilma's request there will only be family services.

