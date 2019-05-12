Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Lucille (Seehorn) DICKINSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DICKINSON, Wilma Lucille (Seehorn) June 12, 1925 - April 26, 2019 Wilma Lucille (Seehorn) Dickinson, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother walked through the pearly gates to meet her Lord and Savior on April 26, 2019. Affectionally known to family and friends alike as "Mrs. D", she was born on June 12, 1925 in Great Falls, Montana to John and Lucille Seehorn. She was the youngest of four children. When she was three, the family moved to Rockford, Washington where she finished high school. On January 1, 1956, she married Orville "Dick" Dickinson. Their marriage lasted for 62 years until his passing in 2018. As faithful lifelong partners, they raised eight children in a blended family setting. As strong believers in their Savior, they instilled values and beliefs in their children and readily served the needs of others for their entire life. Mrs. D especially enjoyed sharing her beliefs and was always responsive to her family and friends no matter the need. She will be loved and remembered by all she came in contact with. Mrs. D is predeceased by her husband, all her siblings, one son, Terry Lee Willmschen. She is survived by Sandy (Jim) Tutton, Darlene (Ken) Austin, Duane (Cheryl) Willmschen, Gail (Randy) Withrow, James Dickinson, Richard (Sheila) Dickinson and Debra (Keith) Kaiser. She was blessed to enjoy 17 grandchildren, 31 great and 6 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM on May 18, 2019 at Opportunity Christian Fellowship, 1313 South Pines Road, Spokane Valley. Memorial donations may be made to International Childcare Ministries at

DICKINSON, Wilma Lucille (Seehorn) June 12, 1925 - April 26, 2019 Wilma Lucille (Seehorn) Dickinson, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother walked through the pearly gates to meet her Lord and Savior on April 26, 2019. Affectionally known to family and friends alike as "Mrs. D", she was born on June 12, 1925 in Great Falls, Montana to John and Lucille Seehorn. She was the youngest of four children. When she was three, the family moved to Rockford, Washington where she finished high school. On January 1, 1956, she married Orville "Dick" Dickinson. Their marriage lasted for 62 years until his passing in 2018. As faithful lifelong partners, they raised eight children in a blended family setting. As strong believers in their Savior, they instilled values and beliefs in their children and readily served the needs of others for their entire life. Mrs. D especially enjoyed sharing her beliefs and was always responsive to her family and friends no matter the need. She will be loved and remembered by all she came in contact with. Mrs. D is predeceased by her husband, all her siblings, one son, Terry Lee Willmschen. She is survived by Sandy (Jim) Tutton, Darlene (Ken) Austin, Duane (Cheryl) Willmschen, Gail (Randy) Withrow, James Dickinson, Richard (Sheila) Dickinson and Debra (Keith) Kaiser. She was blessed to enjoy 17 grandchildren, 31 great and 6 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM on May 18, 2019 at Opportunity Christian Fellowship, 1313 South Pines Road, Spokane Valley. Memorial donations may be made to International Childcare Ministries at www.childcareministries.org . The family wishes to thank Aspen Quality Care for the exceptional care and love provided to Mrs. D. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close