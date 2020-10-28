ROMBERGER, Winifred C. Born July 25, 1923 in Seattle, Washington to Homer and Edna Plants, Winifred (Winnie) C. Romberger passed away Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 peacefully in her residence at Evergreen Fountains, Spokane Valley, Washington. Graduating in 1941 from Queen Ann High School in Seattle, Winnie attended the School of Nursing in San Diego, California. After graduating in 1956, she furthered her course of studies in Adult Education in Olympia, Washington and at Centralia, College at Centralia, Washington. In 1943 Winnie married Karold M. Romberger, (U.S.N. Retired), and became a Navy spouse living on many Naval bases up and down the Pacific Coast including Guam. Winnie had several occupations, as well. During the late 1950s and early 1960s, Winnie was an L.P.N. Practical Nurse for the Penel Foundation. In the 1960s she was a bus driver for the Tahoma School District, and in the 1970s, she eventually retired from the Washington State Labor & Industries, Fisheries and Recreation Department. Winnie loved to travel in the RV, especially as a snowbird. She loved square dancing, playing the organ, bowling, gardening, sports and in her youth, dollar skating. Winnie also loved to volunteer. She was a member of the Eastern Star Occidental Chapter #28 in Seattle, Washington; The Order of Ladies Oriental Shrine Ahlab Court #67 in Tacoma, Washington and the Order of White Shrine of Jerusalem Malachi #8 in Olympia, Washington. She is survived by two daughters Diane (Darrell) and Linda; grandson Scott (Carolyn); great-grandchild Erin Marie. Winnie was preceded in death by two sisters Virginia and Coral; parents Homer D. Plants and Edna Mellick Plants; husband K.M. Romberger; grandson Kyle and son-in-Law Dale. Winnie will be united with K.M. at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, (Maple Valley), Washington. Suggested Memorial Donations can be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or call 844-739-0849; Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, Development Department, 875 North Randolph St., Ste. #225, Arlington, Virginia 22203. To share memories of Winnie and leave condolences for the family, visit hennesseyvalley.com
.