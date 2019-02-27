Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred Dell "Winnie" (Ralston) BRACK. View Sign

BRACK, Winifred Dell (Ralston) "Winnie" Winifred "Winnie" was born in Grygla, Minnesota on March 26, 1927 to Minnie Dell Ralston and Alonzo Dow Ralston and passed away at the Royal Park nursing home at 7411 N. Nevada St., Spokane, Washington on February 22, 2019. Winnie moved to Spokane from Minnesota with her parents around 1942. She attended North Central High School but left school at 16 years of age to go to work at The Model Café in downtown Spokane. A customer at the Café offered her a job at the Payless Drug Store across the street and she worked for Payless, which later became Skagg's, for over 35 years. Winnie met her husband, John Brack, through her job-related union activities and they were married on August 6, 1966. Even though they had no children of their own, they enjoyed spoiling their nieces and nephew. John passed away on January 3, 1987. Winnie and John were members and supporters of the Moran United Methodist Church for many years. Winnie and John enjoyed traveling and made many trips around the Lower 48 visiting numerous nieces and nephews and also made trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and Ireland. Winnie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert A. Ralston; her sister, Edith Gram; by her half-siblings, Ruby Porteous and Lloyd Ralston; her niece Gwen Hood; nephews, Dennis Gram, Ronald Gram, Robert Ralston, Jr., Sheldon Ralston, and Floyd Delaney Ralston. Winnie is survived by numerous relatives throughout the states and Canada. We would like to express our sincerest appreciation to the employees and staff at Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation for their care and compassion during the years that Winnie was in their care. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME, 4305 N DIVISION, SPOKANE, WA. Private interment will be at Spokane Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Guestbook:

