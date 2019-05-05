Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred M. GILLETTE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GILLETTE, Winifred M. Winifred M. Gillette passed away on April 19, 2019. Winnie was born on May 18, 1920 to Herbert and Antionette (Spilker) Baxter in Spokane, she attended North Central High School. After high school graduation she then moved on to secondary education at Eastern Washington University where she earned her bachelor's degree and teaching Certificate. Her first teaching experience began at Grand Coulee Elementary at the base of the dam here in Washington state. She was a third-grade teacher in an oversized class in a challenging time in our country's history. After she touched many lives of students at Grand Coulee, she began teaching students at Chattaroy WA, Alcott Elementary and then at Spokane Lutheran School. Winnie was a devout Lutheran placing her love for god and family first in her life speaking to her true character and faith. She took part as a Sunday school teacher at Pilgrim Lutheran Church. While in college, Winnie met the love of her life, Ernest F. Gillette while on a bicycle ride at the Bowl and Pitcher Bridge here in Spokane. Ernest was in the military and was stationed at Fort George Wright and Gieger Field. Ernest was deployed December 20, 1942 for two and 1/2 years overseas in which Winnie long awaited his return. Upon his arrival back to Spokane, Ernest and Winifred married on September 13, 1945. They were married for 65 long and loving years before Ernest passed away with Winnie at his side. They had four children named; Neil, Mary Ann, Lynn, and Paul (deceased). She also has five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Winnie enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow and prosper into the loving family she over saw. Winnie was a very talented painter and enjoyed crafting. Her hobbies were oil painting, water color painting, and making greeting cards. Her paintings and cards were uplifting, beautiful, and full of love. Her sense of humor, undisputable faith, and caring ways were well known and loved by everyone she met. Winnie finished her years at Riverview Retirement home where she was known as the "card lady", she brought smiles and joy to everyone who knew her there. Winnie was an amazing wife mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her faith, love, and kindness were an example to us all. All though she is in Heaven her memory will live on through the life lessons everyone has learned about being kind hearted. There is no one better suited to be at our Lord's side in His kingdom, and a guardian angel for us all. Psalms 23:4 Winnie's service will be held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church on Saturday May 11th at 11:30 am. 2733 Northwest Blvd. Spokane, WA. Graveside service after reception. Donations in Winnie's name can be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 5, 2019

