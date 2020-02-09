PULS, Winnie Lou Winnie Lou Puls, born April 20th, 1937, passed away February 5th, 2020. Lou was preceded in death by her parents Vern Puls and Helen Puls. She is survived by her brothers Jim Puls and Jerry Puls; her children Toni Robinson, Douglas Hicks, Douglas McManamon, Jody Seyler, Peter Hicks and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lou lived the life she wanted to live, cowgirl, mother, secretary at Western Nuclear, department store model, bar owner and hotel manager. She loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and horseback riding. One of Lou's fondest memories was packing into the Pasayten Wilderness with her horse and dog for weeks at a time. It was her job was to keep the cows out of Canada! Lou was crowned Miss Inland Empire in 1954, entered the Lincoln County Fair as Miss Reardan and was crowned Queen. Being a polio survivor, she walked for March of Dimes from Coeur d' Alene to Spokane in 1955 and graduated from Reardan High School that same year. Please join us for her Celebration of Life at the Reardan Speed Trap, formerly Mama Lou's, Saturday, February 15th at 1:00.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 9, 2020