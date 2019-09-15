Spokesman-Review Obituaries
DRYDEN, Wyona Merlene Wyona Merlene Dryden, last surviving child of Charles and Margaret Lux, died at her home at Rockwood on Hawthorne, on August 19, 2019. She is survived by her children Sandra (James) Reandeau, Ronald (Pam) Dryden, Marti Thompsen, and Delno (Char) Dryden, 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Wyona was born December 8, 1927 in Thompson Falls, Montana. After the family moved to Spokane, Washington she met and married in February, 1945, her husband of 60 years, Donald R. Dryden. Wyona was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1969 and was currently a member of the Mead congregation. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2:30p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 6509 N. Crestline, Spokane, WA 99217. A full obituary and online condolences a available at www.hennesseyfuneral homes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019
