ENG, Yick Tze 1930 2020 Yick Tze Eng (1930- 2020) died peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home in Moscow, Idaho accompanied by his children and their family. He was born June 3rd, 1930 in Taishan China, Guangdong Province. He was the oldest son out of nine siblings to Chiu Sze Ng and Bik Ha Lui. He immigrated to the US in 1948 and was reunited with his grandfather, Goey Hong Eng who he had not seen since he was very young. His grandfather meant the world to him. Because he was new to the US and did not speak English, he encountered many challenges. He worked various jobs and found his niche working in the restaurant industry. He spent some time working at The Pheasant Restaurant in Colfax, Washington and worked there for eight years. He dreamed of having a family and in 1960, he went to Hong Kong and there he met his future wife, Han Kuen Chu. After years of hard work and a family to feed, he was more than determined to work harder and develop his craft. He had a lifelong dream of opening his own business and in 1967, his opportunity materialized and he was able to open the Chinese Village in Moscow, Idaho. He successfully operated the restaurant for 42 years and the restaurant was a pillar in the community. What made the Chinese Village special was dad's ability to enhance everyone's dining experience. He was amazing at building rapport and building relationships with his patrons. Dad had a fantastic memory and he was able to remember many customer's names and he cared about providing them the best food and service which enhanced their dining experience. You would often see him going from table to table mingling with patrons. He treated every customer as if it were their first time at the restaurant. If he was not helping in the kitchen, managing the floor, mingling with the patrons in the dining room, you could find him playing cribbage with friends in the lounge. Dad had an innate ability to turn any stranger into a friend. That is probably why the restaurant was more often referred to as "Yick's" versus the Chinese Village. He was an avid sports fan and he loved to watch football and basketball. He loved to play Mahjong and Cribbage. He also loved to go fishing and telling us the big ones that got away. The thing that he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family. He loved family gatherings and he loved to go on cruises. He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his brother Cheuk Sem Ng. He is survived by his son, Michael, Michael's wife Angie and son, Colby; his son, Marvin, Marvin's wife Patty and their two daughters, Loren and Sydney; his son Melvin and his wife Mary; his son Marshall, Marshall's wife Daisy, their son, Kevin and daughter Sammy; his daughter, Melinda, Melinda's husband Mike, their son Brooks, Brook's wife Amanda, their son Ryan and their daughter Emily; his son Mitchell, Mitchell's wife Heather and their son's Cameron and Carson; his son, Marlon and his wife Chrissy. He is also survived by his sisters, Pearl Lim, Sun Mui Chow, Shuet Kum Mar, Shuet Fong Mak and Shuet Kuen Yang and his brothers Cheuk Woon Eng and Cheuk Shui Eng. A graveside service will be held at 11: 00 A.M. on Friday, June 26th, 2020 at Moscow Cemetery located at 1650 Troy Road, Moscow, ID 83843. There will be an open viewing at Shorts Funeral Chapel located at 1225 E 6th St., Moscow, ID 83843 on Thursday, June 25th, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that individuals may make a gift to Kindred Hospice at 1610 NE Eastgate Blvd., Ste 610, Pullman WA 99163, or Moscow Volunteer Ambulance and Fire Fund, 229 Pintail Ln., Moscow, ID 83843. The Eng family would welcome and encourage you to share your favorite or most memorable "Yick story" or stories. Please send your story to Shorts Funeral's website at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.