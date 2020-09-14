1/2
Yolanda Carmella BUFFINGTON
BUFFINGTON, Yolanda Carmella On September 2, 2020, the Lord welcomed home a beautiful soul, Yolanda Carmella Buffington. Her life was a simple one filled with kindness, love, compassion, and joy. Always smiling, always positive, Yolanda blessed her family, friends, and strangers in countless wonderful ways. She was loved by anyone who was fortunate enough to know her. Her family, though, was her greatest treasure. Married for 60 years to the love of her life, Ray O. Buffington, Yolanda was a mother to eight children, a grandmother to 12 grandchildren, and a great grandmother to 15 great grandchildren. Yolanda slipped away comfortably, quietly, and peacefully in her sleep. She will be greatly missed.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 14, 2020.
