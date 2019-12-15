Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Agnes RYSER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RYSER, Yvonne Agnes December 15, 1938 - December 2, 2019 Yvonne Agnes Ryser was born on December 15, 1938 in Wallace, Idaho to Clarence and Gladys Presley. On December 2, 2019 she began her journey to Heaven with her devoted family by her side. She will be greeted at Heaven's gates by her husband and love of her life, James Ryser, along with Max and Poo their cherished little dogs. Yvonne earned her LPN nursing degree and worked at Holy Family Hospital as well as Sacred Heart Medical Center as a labor and delivery nurse until her retirement. Yvonne and Jim really enjoyed camping and snowmobiling with their group of "Snow Friends" traveling to many places in the northwest. She always looked forward to the quilting bees that the women in their group gathered for after the days runs were over. She created many beautiful blankets for the little ones in the family as well as neat jackets and vests for herself. Yvonne was also a longtime member of St. Thomas More Parish. Yvonne will be fondly remembered by her five children: Michael (Laurie) Ryser, Linda (Brady) Farrington, John (Shannon) Ryser, Theresa Peterson and Daniel (Stacy) Ryser. She was also a loving grandma to 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Yvonne's Memorial Service will be held on December 20, 2019 at Fairmont Memorial Chapel, 5500 W. Wellesley, Spokane at 9:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spokane Humane Society or the Union Gospel Mission.

