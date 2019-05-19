Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne (Hall) BELDIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BELDIN, Yvonne (Hall) Yvonne Hall Beldin of Othello, Washington, pass-ed away April 22, 2019 at the age of 89. Yvonne was born in Spokane, Washington on September 1, 1929. She attended Spokane schools, graduating from John R. Rogers High School in 1947. She was employed at Interstate Telephone Co. (became General Telephone Co., now Verizon) in Spokane where she met the love of her life, S. James (Jim) Beldin. They were married June 17, 1951. In 1955, they moved to Wenatchee, Washington, where Jim continued to work for General Telephone Company, and Yvonne stayed home with their only child, Vonnie. Yvonne was a member and past president of the Wenatchee Eagles Auxillary 204; a life member of the Wenatchee Women's Bowling Association and also served as its president for six years. She enjoyed volunteer service to many organizations Red Cross blood drives, YMCA, nursing homes (briefly as a CNA and always visiting the elderly), Multiple Sclerosis Society, and the Girl Scouts. For several years, she did machine embroidery and monograming as a home business. She was always active in her church groups where she was a member of Trinity Methodist Church in East Wenatchee, and lastly Manito Presbyterian Church (where she also served as a Deacon) in Spokane. She became involved in Girl Scouts for her daughter, from Brownies through Senior Scouts. It was the beginning of family camping vacations, Scout campouts and Scout bus trips. Her family enjoyed being together in the outdoors, whether it was in the mountains by a cool stream, or an ocean beach, hiking and seeing what they could see. There were so many wonderful adventures together. A year after Jim passed away in 1983, she married Leslie A. Newman. They were divorced in 1998, and she returned to Spokane where she resided at Manito Gardens apartments and began a whole new chapter of her life, taking care of her mom, enjoying attending church and senior center activities, and as a volunteer for the Deaconess Hospital Sewing Guild. Her favorite hobbies were crocheting, reading and writing. She had several short stories and poems published in various publications, one of which was Nostalgia magazine. In 2015, she moved to Othello to be near her daughter. She resided at Coventry House assisted living and loved making new friends. Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Vonnie Barger (Doug); three grandchildren Jason Barger (Cecilia), Jeremy Barger, Sara Garza (Joel); four great-grandchildren Jenna and Lynsi Barger, Jase and Jarod Garza; one sister, Beverly (Hall) Pace of Spokane, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, S. James Beldin; parents Edward W. Hall and Dorotha N. (Norman) Hall; brothers Edward W. Chamberlain, Don J. Hall, Norman L. Hall, Milton Dean Hall, and Jeffrey L. Hall. A memorial service will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park, Sunset Chapel in Spokane, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00. Graveside will follow. The family would like to thank Coventry House caregivers and Assured Hospice of Moses Lake for their loving care.

