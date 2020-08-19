Yvonne DEXTER

DEXTER, Yvonne Yvonne passed away quietly, at home on Aug. 11th. She was born on May 19th 1938 to Lawrence and Helen Douville. She had an older brother Dennis. They grew up in Spokane, in an era that was perfect for children to grow up in. She attended Rogers high school and met her future husband Dorain Dexter. She graduated in 1957. After school she married Dorain and they had two kids: Suzy and Deon. Suzy was mentally and physically handicapped. Yvonne loved Suzy so much that she decided to raise her at home. In 1964 Yvonne divorced and moved back to Spokane with the two kids and raised them by herself. She went to SCC and trained to be an LPN. Right after graduating in 1966, she began her career at Sacred Heart Hospital and worked there for 35 years, mostly on night shift. She wanted to be with her kids especially Suzy during the day, raising and training her to walk and eat and to dress herself without any help. In 1967 she was able to buy a home on Queen Avenue where she lived the rest of her life, 53 years. She suffered the loss of her beloved Suzy in 1998. She retired from Sacred Heart in 1999. She lived the rest of her life at home enjoying being with her son, his wife Susan, two grandkids Jennifer and Danielle; and her four great-grandchildren: Savannah, Jessiah, Amunet and Indra.



