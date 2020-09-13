ABBOTT, Yvonne Joyce Yvonne Abbott, age 66 of Spokane, WA, passed away August 28, 2020. She was born January 16, 1954 in Spokane, WA, a daughter of Herb Kendrick and Pearl Miller Kendrick. She is survived by Roy Abbott Jr., her husband of 44 years; daughter Kaylee Abbott, son Aaronn Abbott, sisters: Bonnie (Joseph) Sheridan, Leona (Virgil) Hamilton, Kathy Kendrick; sisters-in-law Barbara Kendrick, Brenda (Scott) Killgore, Linda Wright; brother Harley Kendrick. Grandchildren: Samantha Abbott-Moore, Michael Flowers and Angel Abbott, several nieces, and nephews whom she loved and adored in every way possible. She loved the Lord with all her heart, mind, and soul. She loved flowers in nature, rustic cabins in the wood, beautiful sunrises and sunsets, and butterflies. She wan an avid huckleberry picker. Memorial Services will be held September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Dishman Baptist Church, 315 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, please donate to dishmanbaptist.org
.