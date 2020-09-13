1/
Yvonne Joyce ABBOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ABBOTT, Yvonne Joyce Yvonne Abbott, age 66 of Spokane, WA, passed away August 28, 2020. She was born January 16, 1954 in Spokane, WA, a daughter of Herb Kendrick and Pearl Miller Kendrick. She is survived by Roy Abbott Jr., her husband of 44 years; daughter Kaylee Abbott, son Aaronn Abbott, sisters: Bonnie (Joseph) Sheridan, Leona (Virgil) Hamilton, Kathy Kendrick; sisters-in-law Barbara Kendrick, Brenda (Scott) Killgore, Linda Wright; brother Harley Kendrick. Grandchildren: Samantha Abbott-Moore, Michael Flowers and Angel Abbott, several nieces, and nephews whom she loved and adored in every way possible. She loved the Lord with all her heart, mind, and soul. She loved flowers in nature, rustic cabins in the wood, beautiful sunrises and sunsets, and butterflies. She wan an avid huckleberry picker. Memorial Services will be held September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Dishman Baptist Church, 315 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, please donate to dishmanbaptist.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved