COOK, Yvonne Marguerite (Moore) Yvonne passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020, in Spokane, WA. She was 70. Yvonne was born on September 22, 1949, in Spokane, WA to her parents, Robert and Katherine Moore. She attended St. Charles Elementary, and transferred, where she was in the first graduating class at Assumption School. Yvonne attended Marycliff. After high school, attending Glen Dow Academy. She worked for many years as a hairdresser at 5-Mile Beauty Salon. She married Don Cook in 1977. Changing direction, she worked many years in housekeeping at Sacred Heart Medical Center. After that, she also worked at Northern Quest Casino. Yvonne was well liked by everyone, and had a very outgoing and magnetic personality. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She always worked hard and put family first. She enjoyed gardening and going to the casino with the love of her life, Don. She loved to go camping and fishing with the family as well. She had a flair for red sports cars and collecting antiques. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Don. She is survived by three sons, John and Jennifer Cook, of Issaquah, WA. Don Jr. and Carol Cook, of Spokane, Tim and Yvette Cook, of DeSmet, ID; and one daughter, Robin and Joe Schwagerl, of Spokane, and six grandchildren. Yvonne had three brothers. Bob Moore, of Spokane, Scott and Kristy Moore, of Spokane, and Mike and Lisa Moore, of Spokane. Yvonne's life will be celebrated in a private ceremony at a later date. Special thanks to Manor Care of Spokane, for their continuous love and care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store