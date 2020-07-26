1/3
Yvonne Marguerite (Moore) COOK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COOK, Yvonne Marguerite (Moore) Yvonne passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020, in Spokane, WA. She was 70. Yvonne was born on September 22, 1949, in Spokane, WA to her parents, Robert and Katherine Moore. She attended St. Charles Elementary, and transferred, where she was in the first graduating class at Assumption School. Yvonne attended Marycliff. After high school, attending Glen Dow Academy. She worked for many years as a hairdresser at 5-Mile Beauty Salon. She married Don Cook in 1977. Changing direction, she worked many years in housekeeping at Sacred Heart Medical Center. After that, she also worked at Northern Quest Casino. Yvonne was well liked by everyone, and had a very outgoing and magnetic personality. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She always worked hard and put family first. She enjoyed gardening and going to the casino with the love of her life, Don. She loved to go camping and fishing with the family as well. She had a flair for red sports cars and collecting antiques. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Don. She is survived by three sons, John and Jennifer Cook, of Issaquah, WA. Don Jr. and Carol Cook, of Spokane, Tim and Yvette Cook, of DeSmet, ID; and one daughter, Robin and Joe Schwagerl, of Spokane, and six grandchildren. Yvonne had three brothers. Bob Moore, of Spokane, Scott and Kristy Moore, of Spokane, and Mike and Lisa Moore, of Spokane. Yvonne's life will be celebrated in a private ceremony at a later date. Special thanks to Manor Care of Spokane, for their continuous love and care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved