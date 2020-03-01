KNUTH, Yvonne Rae Born December 6, 1940 ~ Died February 22, 2020 Yvonne Rae Knuth passed away on February 22, 2020 after a short illness. She was born to Kenneth and Wilma (Pittman) Knuth on December 6, 1940. She grew up in Spangle until the family moved to Ritzville in 1955. Yvonne graduated from Ritzville High School, class of 1959, and Eastern Washington University. She taught her first year in Springfield, Oregon and the next 30 years in Castle Rock, Washington. Yvonne was a member of Castle Rock Fair, Cowlitz County Fair, Sunnyside Grange and Pomona Grange. She is survived by brothers Vaughn Knuth and Dale (Dianna) Knuth, sister Shirley (Randy) Roth, nephews Nick Roth and Damon (Morgane) Roth and great nephew and nieces, Rudy Roth, Freya Roth, Willa Roth, and Josa Roth and by good family friend Brian Flatt. There will be no funeral service at her request. Her ashes will be placed in the Spangle Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Yvonne Knuth Estate, P.O. Box 993, Castle Rock, WA 98611. Funds will be used to build a memorial garden at "The Villager", her last home, or you may give to a .

