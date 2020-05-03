Zachary Taylor BALDWIN
BALDWIN, Zachary Taylor Aug 1997- 24 Apr 2020 In August 1997 Zachary Baldwin was born to parents Liz and Brian Baldwin and brother to Alex Baldwin of Spokane, Washington. With deepest sorrow Zachary passed away peacefully at home 24 April 2020. Zachary fought for 15 years after a car struck him leaving him a quadriplegic. His mother Liz's never-ending care and strength to continue every day was beyond compare. The love of family and friends fueled his determination to move forward in life and carry on, he was an inspiration to all that knew him. His infectious laugh and smile can never be replaced. Zachary's love for family and friends was felt deeply every day that we shared with him. He was a shining light that will be missed by all. Every day we had with Zachary was a true gift and always will he live in our heart and soul forever. Zachary was a 2016 graduate of Reardan High School. His early childhood hobbies were playing hockey, baseball, riding dirt bikes, horses, snowmobiling and fishing. He later enjoyed going to movies, painting by mouth, playing video games with his family and friends and he was an avid hunter. He loved animals especially his service dogs Chrissy and Max. Liz, Brian and his brother Alex would like to thank all our immediate families, close friends and all that have been a part of Zachary's life for the never-ending support and unconditional love for our son through the years. Until we see him again, we miss you, we send our love, rest in peace, our beautiful son, Zachary. Zachary is survived by his parents Liz and Brian Baldwin of Spokane Washington; his brother Alex Baldwin of Spokane Washington; grandparents Phyllis and Don Sinn of Loma Rica, California and Howard and Barb Baldwin of Fair Haven, Vermont; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and all our dear close friends who touched Zachary's life. Zachary will be cremated at Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation at 508 Government Way, Spokane, Washington. There will be no viewing or calling hours due to Zachary's final wishes.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.
