ELSTON, Zella LaRue (Westlund) Zella passed away on June 8, 2019 at the Spokane Hospice House. She was born on May 14,1938 to Carl Alfred and Christabell Elodie (Sorensen) Westlund in Gunnison, Utah. She was one of eight children raised in the Sanpete Valley town of Centerfield. Upon graduation from Gunnison High School she moved to Salt Lake City to begin a career as a Bookkeeper which she pursued for a lifetime. Zella is survived by her husband (22 days shy of 50 years) Arthur E. (Dick) Elston of the home and daughter Becky (Keith) Terry of Spokane Valley and stepdaughter Jamie (Todd) Patterson of Salt Lake City, grandchildren James Terry currently serving a LDS Mission in North Carolina, Krista Terry of Spokane Valley, Taylor (Holly) Patterson of St. Louis, and Tanner Patterson of Salt Lake City and a great-grandchild James Oliver Patterson of St. Louis. She is also survived by brothers Lloyd (Uleda) Westlund of Centerfield, UT, LeRoy Westlund of Centerfield, UT and sister Ardis (George Q. III) Cannon of St. George, UT. She was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers Nolan Westlund, Dean Westlund, Marlow Westlund and Leear Westlund. As a Spokane resident for 31 years, she was active in the business world as a bookkeeper for Interstate Erectors and for the family business of Northland Marketing. She was very active within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving for many years with the Young Women, Young Single Adults as well as a Relief Society President. She will be sadly missed by family, friends, Church and the community. Memorial Services will be held Friday, June 14th at the LDS Church at 4444 East 43rd on Spokane's South Hill at 10:00 AM following a visitation at 9:00 AM. Interment will be at the Pines Cemetery. To share memories or condolences, please visit her tribute page at

