WANG, Zhongmin "Steve" Zhongmin "Steve" Wang passed away peacefully on November 23rd, 2020. He was survived by his loving wife Yan Meng, his two sons, Tim Yanchen Wang and Tyler Hanyin Wang. Born in the city of Wanzhou in the Sichuan province of China on September 24th,1957 with his mother, Xiangling Hua and his father, Zhengyu Wang. On February 28th, 1985, he married Yan Meng, and remained married for 35 years, until his passing. Together they had two sons, Tim Yanchen Wang and Tyler Hanyin Wang. Zhongmin is a loving husband, caring father, dutiful teacher and a dear friend to many in the community. He was the owner and 7th generation master at Tai Chi Culture House prior to his death. From 1978 to 1982, Zhongmin studied in the Department of Foreign Languages at Sichuan University. From 1982 to 1995, he worked at the Kunming and Chengdu branches of Chinese Academy of Sciences. He came to America in 1995 and graduated from Whitworth University in 1997 with a Masters of International Management. In 2015, he returned to China and learned under the tutelage of one of the last remaining masters of the Tai Chi lineage, Wentao Lin. Once back, he was a master of the Tai Chi arts at his own studio in Spokane. Zhongmin had a deep passion for Chinese culture and martial arts. He loved everything about Peking Opera as well as making and drinking tea with his friends. These passions were central to his life and brought him much joy whenever he could share them. A memorial service will be held at 10 am on December 5 at the Heritage Funeral Home. A visit with the family and viewing is also scheduled on December 4, between 2 and 5 pm at Heritage Funeral Home.



