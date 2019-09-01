Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zinat Ghaffari REICH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REICH, Zinat Ghaffari Zinat Ghaffari Reich ("Zizi") passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on July 26, 2019. She was 78. Zizi was born June 8, 1941 in Tehran, Iran. In 1957 she came to the United States (Fresno, CA) as a teenager to live with her older brother, Siavash, and his wife, Lily, to attend high school. She graduated from Fresno High School in 1960 and eventually returned to Iran. In 1969 she met the love of her life, Wayne Reich, who was stationed in Iran with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. The two married in Tehran on January 18, 1970, and soon after moved to Spokane, Washington, where they started a family. Zizi loved all things American and proudly became a naturalized U.S. Citizen on February 27, 1981. She loved to dance, cook, and always be with family and friends. With a beautiful smile and laugh, many were drawn to Zizi's sense of humor, graciousness, and deep generosity. Although she had her own convictions, she was always open to others' views. This made for many friendships spanning all cultures, political views, and orientations. She was fortunate to be part of a wonderful Iranian community during most of her nearly 50 years in Spokane, and for more than 30 of those years, Zizi also helped establish the "International Group", a large collection of friends, most of whom were also in marriages of mixed nationality. They gathered monthly to share many laughs and exceptional American and international cuisine. Zizi also served as a Farsi translator during Spokane's Expo '74, appeared in a locally filmed movie, "A Thousand Years of good Prayer", and hosted many friends and family at her home throughout the years. Zizi is predeceased by her father and mother (Mohammad and Molood Ghaffari), her aunt, Khaleh Gohar, two older brothers, Parviz and Siavash, her niece Tahmineh, and son, Camron. In addition to her loving husband (Wayne), Zizi is survived by her son and daughter-in-law (Ryan Reich and Shannon Reich), grandsons, Nathan and Andrew, and her son and son-in-law (Dan Reich and John Flic). She is also survived by her brother, Siamak, sister-in-law, Lily, nieces and nephews, Nadimeh, Farinaz, Mohammad, Samareh, Ameneh, Haleh, and Abdi, and numerous cousins and friends in the United States, Iran, and around the world. Zizi will be dearly missed, but always loved.

