David Marvin Waldie passed into eternity on January 24, 2020 after complications from a stroke he suffered four years prior. He is survived by Janet, his wife of 53 years and his three children and their spouses: Lance Waldie and his wife Cheryl, Piper Monk and her husband Chris, Jessica Dorough and her husband Travis. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Bradley, Kate, and Jacob Joyce; Daniel and Brooke Waldie; Laci and Carley Dorough and one great-grandson Oliver Joyce. Dave was a committed follower of Jesus Christ and a member of First Baptist Church of Conroe, Texas since 1977 where he taught Sunday School and impacted the lives of many young people while serving in the youth ministry in the 1980's and beyond. He was a wonderful father, husband, friend, a career salesman who never met a stranger, an avid golfer, and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved life, and he lived it to the fullest, enjoying his family and friends, never failing to tell us he loved us. He will be greatly missed, but we know we will see him again in glory.