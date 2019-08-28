On Saturday, August 24th, 2019, Doris Fay Puskas, of Spring, Texas, went to be with the Lord at the tender age of 30.

Doris Fay was born on July 5th, 1989 in Three Rivers, Michigan to Dan and Julie (Pasket) Puskas. She graduated from Klein Oak High School in 2007 with recognition as Outstanding Childcare Director. Doris enjoyed twelve years working alongside her mother at DishNetwork performing bookkeeping and administrative duties. She endured chronic asthma since infancy, which ultimately took her life.

Doris had a compassionate spirit and love for life. She would lend a hand to anyone in need and always strived to keep the peace. She laughed often, loved much, and had a great beautiful smile. She is known for her love of books, learning, music, and friends. In the last few months of her time on Earth, Doris became healthier, stronger, and more confident than she had ever been.

Doris was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dan and Doris Puskas. She is survived by her parents, Dan and Julie Puskas, a brother, Marshall Greenlee, and sisters Elizabeth Rene' Creighton, Jamie Braden, and Kimberlee Watkins, grandparents Frank and Charlene Pasket, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday September 7th, 2019 in Spring, Texas.