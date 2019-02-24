Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Ann Shepherd.

Frances Ann Naski Shepherd (Nana), 76, born September 24, 1942 to Joe and Christine Naski in Houston, TX, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 in Spring, TX.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by sister Linda Ubanoski of Navasota, TX; brother Richard Naski and wife Diane of Spring, TX; son Troy Craig and wife Michelle of Houston, TX; son Glenn Craig and wife Julie of Conroe, TX; grandchildren Tifani Calhoun and husband Kyle; Jordan Craig and fiancé Mackenzie Davis; Taylor Craig and wife Esveydi; 2 great-granddaughters: Berlyn Craig, Liliann Calhoun as well as other family and friends.

Frances graduated from St. Pius High School in Houston. She later worked the assembly line at both Armour and Hormel plants in Houston. She discovered a talent for floral arranging while working for Michaels in Spring and finally drove a school bus for Spring ISD until she retired in 2008. After which she was actively involved with her church. She also enjoyed flower arranging, cooking for multiple family members and making a rainbow of hair bows for her granddaughters.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, 13102 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77060 where a vigil service and rosary will commence at 7:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 2601 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring, TX 77389. Internment will follow at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home.

