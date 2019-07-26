Larry left us peacefully with his three sons by his side July 22, 2019 and is now in the welcoming arms of his parents, Glen and Roselyn, and his brother, Richard.

Larry was born December 12, 1937 in New Philadelphia, OH to Glen and Roselyn Graff. He attended Mount Union College where he studied Chemistry, served a year in the army, and then started as a lab assistant for Shell Oil. That was the start of a successful 34 year career at Shell, most of that time in Houston, TX.

He is survived by his sons, John [Tracey], Chris [Maureen], Tom [Stephanie], and former wife, Kathryn. What always brought a smile to Larry's face and a sparkle in his eye were his grandchildren, Lindsey, Andrew, Connor, Matthew, Ryan, Skylar, Michael, and Dagny.

Larry, or LOG as many knew him, was gregarious and enjoyed interacting with everyone he met. He loved weekend projects - restoring a 1965 Mustang or building a grandfather clock - and he was always quick to help and support neighbors and friends with their home and car projects. He loved spending time outdoors - coaching his sons' sports' teams, hunting, fishing, and especially working in his yard.

As per Larry's wishes, the family will hold a private service. A "Celebration of Life" will be held later this fall. The family would appreciate any stories or memories you have of Larry be sent to [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Larry Graff's honor to the UT Dell Medical School. Checks made payable to The University of Texas at Austin with "Dell Medical School - Graff Memorial" in the memo line may be sent to Gift Processing, P.O. Box 7458, Austin, TX 78713, or an online gift may be made at https://bit.ly/GraffMemorial .