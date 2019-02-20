Melva Eva Dummit, 86, of Tomball, TX passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She is survived by her son Burleigh Vaughan and his wife Esther; daughter Kellie Snow and her husband Sam; granddaughter Rachel Adam; grandson Aaron Vaughan and his wife Ellen; siblings Annie Belle Richard, Alma Minzenmayer, Wilfred Vaughan, Adelena Sharpton and her husband Jerry, Velta Lee Baxley and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will visit with friends 10:30-11:30am, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Northwood Church, 7750 Spring Cypress Rd., Spring, TX 77379 with a funeral service to being at 11:30am. The family request guest to wear blue in honor of Mrs. Dummit. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her name to the or Northwood Church Building Fund, www.northwoodgive.com.