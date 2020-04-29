|
80, of Springfield, passed away April 27, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born September 1, 1939 in Malone, New York, son of Frank and Hazel (Drown) Machabee. James was a retired Air Force veteran who served three tours in Vietnam. He loved to pudder and enjoyed gardening. Survivors include his loving wife, Bernice (Edgington) Machabee; three children, Kimberly Sheridan of Baltimore, MD, Michelle Cox of Fairborn, and Matthew Machabee (Crystal Metcalf) of Springfield; two stepchildren; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Francis and William Machabee; sister, Margaret O'Conner; and his parents. Private services will be held with burial in South Solon Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News-Sun on Apr. 29, 2020