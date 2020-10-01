1/1
Carolyn Carmichael
October 24, 1936 - September 17, 2020
It is great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Carol Carmichael on Sept 17, 2020, she is survived by her children Lenore Stewart, James (Claudette) Carmichael, Diane (Glen) Lowinger, Grandchildren Rebecca, Ronald, Brittany, Cody, Travis, Chase, Rachel and Erin, Great Grandchildren Amethyst, James and Stanley, sister Helen Lehman and brother Donald Black as well as a great many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Keith, Sister Nancy Baker and Son in Law Rodey Stewart.

Mom passed peacefully with her daughters at her side after a brief battle with Cancer.

Mom enjoyed living in Squamish and having great friends. She enjoyed reading and doing Crossword puzzles. Carol was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, where she had spent many years volunteering with the Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid bowler and was a member of the Dart League at the Legion, which she loved playing so much. We knew we could not try to arrange any family events for Tuesday nights as we would be told jokingly "sorry its dart night". Carol will be missed by her family and many friends.

As per Carols request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers any donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 277

Published in The Squamish Chief from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
