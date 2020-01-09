Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Wilhelmina (van de Kerkhof) Vandelaar. View Sign Obituary

Our mother and Oma was born in Helmond, Netherlands, and grew up with 8 brothers and sisters during the Depression and WW2. The memories of that poverty and the restrictions of the war years gave her a life-long empathy for immigrants, indigenous peoples and the underprivileged in all walks of life.



She came to Canada with her new husband, Theodore Vandelaar in 1953, joining his family who had previously immigrated. Soon thereafter Cathy and Ted moved to Ocean Falls, BC. There they started 'a million dollar family' with a son and a daughter. In 1961 they moved to Squamish, eventually building a home in Garibaldi Highlands in 1966 where they resided until late 2014.



Cathy loved her role as an administrative assistant for School District #48, working at Brackendale, Squamish and Mamquam Elementary schools. She highly valued education, and loved her work, and is fondly remembered by generations of students.



We will remember her as a loving mother and Oma who sadly spent her final years with dementia and ensuing loss of independence. We appreciate the sensitive care and support of the nursing and activities staff at Hilltop House and Dr. Richard Cudmore's many years of medical care.



Cathy was predeceased by Ted in January 2019. She leaves her son Michael (Isla), daughter Doreen (Wayne), grandchildren Anders and Jillian, and many nieces and nephews in Canada and Netherlands.



No Ceremony by request.

