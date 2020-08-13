Or Copy this URL to Share

Cessely Shannon Kelly (Nee Duckworth)

Passed away August 6, 2020, at

St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver



She is survived by her husband, Conrad Kelly;

mother, Gina Duckworth-Fayant; father, John Duckworth;

brothers, Vincent Duckworth and Martin Duckworth;

sister, Heather Ann Saigle;

children, Terrance George, Michael, Erin, and Selena;

and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



In lieu of flowers please donate to

The Heart & Stroke Foundation.

She sleeps with the Angels



