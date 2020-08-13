1/
Cessely Shannon (Duckworth) KELLY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cessely's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cessely Shannon Kelly (Nee Duckworth)
Passed away August 6, 2020, at
St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver

She is survived by her husband, Conrad Kelly;
mother, Gina Duckworth-Fayant; father, John Duckworth;
brothers, Vincent Duckworth and Martin Duckworth;
sister, Heather Ann Saigle;
children, Terrance George, Michael, Erin, and Selena;
and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers please donate to
The Heart & Stroke Foundation.

She sleeps with the Angels


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Squamish Chief from Aug. 13 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved