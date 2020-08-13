Cessely Shannon Kelly (Nee Duckworth)
Passed away August 6, 2020, at
St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver
She is survived by her husband, Conrad Kelly;
mother, Gina Duckworth-Fayant; father, John Duckworth;
brothers, Vincent Duckworth and Martin Duckworth;
sister, Heather Ann Saigle;
children, Terrance George, Michael, Erin, and Selena;
and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers please donate to
The Heart & Stroke Foundation.
She sleeps with the Angels
Published in The Squamish Chief from Aug. 13 to Sep. 12, 2020.