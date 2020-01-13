Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher George HELLEVANG. View Sign Obituary

Chris lived his whole life in the Pemberton valley. He could tell you where almost any piece of equipment was stored, what kind of parts it might need and exactly how to fix it.



Always a faithful, reliable and caring brother, son, employee and friend, Chris loved shooting the breeze (not his choice of words) with everyone. We will miss his generous spirit, his analytical mind and his great stories.



Survived by Dave and Sue Hellevang (Sankey), Connie (Hellevang) and Gary Sobchak, Heather (niece) and Graham Haywood and Ryan (nephew) and Venetia Hellevang (Ho Chen) as well as countless friends and many loving extended family members, Chris left us far too soon.



He passed on the same day as his father, Elmer Hellevang and was predeceased by his mother, Ruth Hellevang.



To sign the book of condolences please visit



Celebration of Life details to be determined at a later date. Chris lived his whole life in the Pemberton valley. He could tell you where almost any piece of equipment was stored, what kind of parts it might need and exactly how to fix it.Always a faithful, reliable and caring brother, son, employee and friend, Chris loved shooting the breeze (not his choice of words) with everyone. We will miss his generous spirit, his analytical mind and his great stories.Survived by Dave and Sue Hellevang (Sankey), Connie (Hellevang) and Gary Sobchak, Heather (niece) and Graham Haywood and Ryan (nephew) and Venetia Hellevang (Ho Chen) as well as countless friends and many loving extended family members, Chris left us far too soon.He passed on the same day as his father, Elmer Hellevang and was predeceased by his mother, Ruth Hellevang.To sign the book of condolences please visit www.squamishfuneralchapel.com Celebration of Life details to be determined at a later date. Published in The Squamish Chief on Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Squamish Chief Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close