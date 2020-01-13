Chris lived his whole life in the Pemberton valley. He could tell you where almost any piece of equipment was stored, what kind of parts it might need and exactly how to fix it.
Always a faithful, reliable and caring brother, son, employee and friend, Chris loved shooting the breeze (not his choice of words) with everyone. We will miss his generous spirit, his analytical mind and his great stories.
Survived by Dave and Sue Hellevang (Sankey), Connie (Hellevang) and Gary Sobchak, Heather (niece) and Graham Haywood and Ryan (nephew) and Venetia Hellevang (Ho Chen) as well as countless friends and many loving extended family members, Chris left us far too soon.
He passed on the same day as his father, Elmer Hellevang and was predeceased by his mother, Ruth Hellevang.
Celebration of Life details to be determined at a later date.
Published in The Squamish Chief on Jan. 9, 2020