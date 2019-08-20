Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dakota A.J. Daniels-Kyle. View Sign Obituary

On May 6th 1990, Dakota Andrew Joseph Daniels-Kyle was born to his parents Late Andrew Ray Daniels and Cissie Elizabeth Kyle at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. Dakota passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital surrounded with love of family and friends on July 9, 2019. Dakota grew up in North Vancouver on the Capilano Indian Reserve IR# 5.



He attended Queen Mary Elementary, Mountainside Secondary, UNYA, and a carpentry program at Squamish Nation Trade Centre. He was a carver by trade but also worked construction for Campo Construction. Dakota will be best remembered for his sense of humour and being a bit of a trickster, but mostly for his love for his brothers, sister, family and friends.



Dakota is survived by Grandparents Joseph Kyle, Joy Ann Daniels, Jerry Bones; spouse Heather Josephine T Strome; mother Cissie Elizabeth Kyle (Michael); siblings Taylor Alexander Brayden Makya Broomfield-Kyle, Aurora Essie Cynthia Kyle; aunt Victoria 'Queenie' Nancy Violet Kyle; uncle Gilbert Thomas Nahanee, Glen Allan Cardinal; godparents Karl & Lisa Nahanee, Troy & Amanda Audrey May Nahanee; special brothers Scott Fraser, Matthew & Morgan Laboucan, Franky Mathias; special sister Donisha Joseph; special aunt Jolene Johnston; and many loving relatives and dear friends.



A funeral service was held on Tuesday August 13.

