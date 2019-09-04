Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David VanPatten. View Sign Obituary

Our hearts are broken by the sudden passing of David Lester Van Patten. Dave was born in Regina Saskatchewan and was raised in the RCMP barracks. Dave became an accomplished equestrian competing in jumping and dressage. He joined the RCMP at a young age then rode with the Musical Ride for over two years. Dave left the RCMP after five years to pursue his passion of flying and became a pilot as well as a Aircraft Engineer. Dave spent many years flying in the high arctic before taking a job in Squamish where he worked for many years as an EMT, and flew numerous of media-vacs. He was a member of the Garibaldi Masonic Lodge and loved meeting with his friends at the Squamish Legion. Dave loved living in Squamish and was an active member of the community.



Dave is survived by his devoted and loving wife Kathy (nee: Otto), his son David (Erin and her children Tyler and Chloe), and his daughter Raeleigne, his grandchildren Mackenzie and Carter. His sister Judy (Leonard), and his brother Jim (Brenda), as well as many nieces and nephews all of whom he loved dearly. Dave cherished his friends and always tried to help anyone he could. The family would like to thank Dr. Morum, the staff and the Squamish Hospital, Dr. Klien and the EMT's for their kind and compassionate care of Dave.



Please join our family for a celebration of Dave's life being held at the Squamish Legion, 40194 Glenalder Pl, Squamish on August 30, 2019 starting at 1:00pm. Dads old joke has come true, his name is finally in the obituary.

