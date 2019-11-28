Doreen Shaw passed away peacefully at her home. She was predeceased by her husband John, Daughter Darla & Son in-law Ray. Doreen was survived by; Son, Dale, grandson Kelly (Caitlin) great-grandchildren Maggie & Harper grandsons Mike & Jeremy. Son, Don (Marina) grandson Christopher. granddaughter Jess (Dan) greatgrandchildren, Jada & Kyla. grandson Eric (Amanda) greatgrandchildren Aven & Jamie. Stepson Mike Marshal, granddaughter Brynna.Doreen was an active member of the community she belonged to the United Church, the Squamish Hospital Auxiliary Society, and the Royal Purple. She will also be remembered for Fashionality Ladies Wear, that she owned for 12 years. Doreen enjoyed her family, friends, and her garden. She will be remembered for her loving support to her family.
A Celebrations of Life will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, November 30th At the Squamish Funeral Chapel To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.Squamishfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Squamish Chief on Nov. 28, 2019