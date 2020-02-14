Obituary

It is with great fondness and love we announce the passing of Dorothy Una Williams, nee: Pearce.



Dorothy was born on August 12, 1917, in Bristol, England and passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020, in Squamish, BC.

Dorothy was an adventurous, kind and spiritual soul. During her 102 years she had the good fortune to travel the world and at various times called Melbourne (Australia), Port of Spain (Trinidad), New York City (USA), Toronto, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and Squamish home. Her favourite place was Africa, visiting there several times well into her 70's, enjoying the country and especially the wonderful people.



Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Susan; son, Richard (Gloria); grandchildren, Yasmine (Devin), Tommy and Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Marlon and Harvey; niece and nephew (Bruce and Audrey); special extended family in both Canada and the UK; and many of Yasmine's wonderful friends to whom Dorothy was a surrogate Nana.



We would like to thank the lovely caregivers at Hilltop House and Shannon Falls retirement residence in Squamish for all their loving care.



