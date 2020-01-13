Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Odell HELLEVANG. View Sign Obituary

Farmer, fisherman, musician, carpenter, family man, friend, Elmer was a man of many talents and accomplishments.



He built his own fishing boat, learned to play the saxophone and piano, developed a keen ear for listening to other people's stories and cultivated crops and an optimistic, positive spirit.



At 94, Elmer decided to leave Pemberton, his home for sixty-six years, to move to assisted living in Squamish, where he might have a more active social life. He made many more friends in his short time in Squamish.



Survived by Dave and Sue Hellevang (Sankey), Connie (Hellevang) and Gary Sobchak, Heather (grand-daughter) and Graham Haywood and Ryan (grandson) and Venetia Hellevang (Ho Chen) as well as countless friends and many loving extended family members, Elmer leaves a lasting legacy of happiness.



He passed on the same day as his son, Chris Hellevang, and was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Hellevang.



To sign the book of condolences please visit



