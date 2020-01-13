Farmer, fisherman, musician, carpenter, family man, friend, Elmer was a man of many talents and accomplishments.
He built his own fishing boat, learned to play the saxophone and piano, developed a keen ear for listening to other people's stories and cultivated crops and an optimistic, positive spirit.
At 94, Elmer decided to leave Pemberton, his home for sixty-six years, to move to assisted living in Squamish, where he might have a more active social life. He made many more friends in his short time in Squamish.
Survived by Dave and Sue Hellevang (Sankey), Connie (Hellevang) and Gary Sobchak, Heather (grand-daughter) and Graham Haywood and Ryan (grandson) and Venetia Hellevang (Ho Chen) as well as countless friends and many loving extended family members, Elmer leaves a lasting legacy of happiness.
He passed on the same day as his son, Chris Hellevang, and was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Hellevang.
Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.
Published in The Squamish Chief on Jan. 9, 2020