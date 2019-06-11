Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie ANDERSON. View Sign Obituary

Elsie passed away peacefully in Campbell River with her family close by. She was born 1939, at Britannia Beach, BC, and grew up in the upper townsite known as Mount Sheer. She attended high school in Squamish and then UBC. After spending some time in Edmonton, she moved back to Squamish in 1969 where she taught grade one at Stawamus and Squamish elementary schools for over 30 years. After retiring she moved to Campbell River and continued her involvement in educational and social affairs.



she is survived by her sister, Alice; brother, Eric; children, Gary (Dawn), Randy (Pina), and Kim; grandchildren, Aaron, Ashley, Juliane, and Daniel; and great-grandchildren, Javen and Karina Emmett.



Elsie will be remembered for her selflessness and hope for a better world. she volunteered countless hours to help those in need, from battered women to the homeless to cancer patients. Her spirit of generosity will live on in everyone she touched.



Honouring Elsie's wish there will be no formal funeral. Donations can be made to the BC .

