Erna Rudolph passed away peacefully at Hilltop House in Squamish. She is survived by two sons, Detlef and Ulrich, two grandchildren, Lisa and Jordan, two great-grandchildren, Valerie and Andrew, her "adopted" granddaughter Bobbi, and several cousins, nephews, nieces, and their children in Germany. She had a selfless nature and was dearly loved by all.



Born in the former East Prussia area of Germany, Erna lived a long and adventuresome life. She immigrated to Canada in 1954 with her husband and two children to start a new life. Erna made Squamish her home for 30 years and lived in her home until February 2018. She was always very health conscious, grew her own food in the garden, and lived a frugal life. She was an artist, creating over 100 paintings and sketches over a span of sixty years. Her love of nature is reflected in her art.



Erna loved to travel and wrote about her life adventures in "The Landscape of My Life" (Harmony House Ventures, 2004) which was also translated into German. When asked about the secret to a long and healthy life she said "I am happy with my life. The best way to stay healthy is to be happy." Her positive attitude was an inspiration to everyone she met.



Cremation was on October 16, 2019 at Squamish Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced. Condolences, stories, memories, etc. may be sent to



The family gives immense thanks to Dr. Lawrence Klein, the staff at Hilltop House, Bobbi

