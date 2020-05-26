It is with much sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gail Venekamp.



Gail was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Hannah Kirkwood, and granddaughter, Marley Tetzlaff.



Gail will be sadly missed by her husband of 46 years, Rudy Venekamp; her daughter, Kristi (Rich); son, Kees (Elise); her grandchildren, Ryder, Brooklyn, Shelby, and Paige; and her sister, Lynnda Kirkwood.



There will be no service by request and in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to B.C. Children's Hospital.



