Gail Venekamp
May 08, 1949 - May 17, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with much sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gail Venekamp.

Gail was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Hannah Kirkwood, and granddaughter, Marley Tetzlaff.

Gail will be sadly missed by her husband of 46 years, Rudy Venekamp; her daughter, Kristi (Rich); son, Kees (Elise); her grandchildren, Ryder, Brooklyn, Shelby, and Paige; and her sister, Lynnda Kirkwood.

There will be no service by request and in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to B.C. Children's Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Squamish Chief from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved