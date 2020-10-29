1/1
Gordon Alexander STEWART
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Gordon went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on October 18, 2020. He died peacefully surrounded by his family.
Gordon was born to Alex and Renee in Swan River, MB on July 20, 1942. He is survived by his loving family, wife of 55 years, Darlene, children Brenda (Kevin), Barb (Dave), Bryan (Andrea), grandchildren, Julie-Ann (Thomas), Justin (Alyssa), Victoria (Levi), Madelaine, Bentley, Renton and Sadie. His great-grandchildren, Megan, Emma, Zoey, and Jessa. His siblings Sharon (Noel), Jeanette (Bill), Gwen, John and Ellen (Kelly) and his extended family. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Kevin.
Gordon was a builder of quality homes in Squamish for many years. He was a well-respected teacher at Brackendale Secondary and Howe Sound Secondary. He loved the Lord and was active in his local church.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct 26 by invitation only. Condolences/memories can be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com

Published in The Squamish Chief from Oct. 29 to Nov. 28, 2020.
