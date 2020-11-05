It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful mum, grandmother, great grandmother, auntie & friend. Mum was surrounded by her family with so much love in the room. Mum was born April 17, 1925, and passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Mum was known as Nannie to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as their many friends. She was a source to be reckoned with and was an extremely strong, kind woman. She would give the shirt off her back and opened up her arms to all who knew her. She was born and raised in Wales and immigrated to Canada in 1956 with her husband Bern and their 3 children. They lived in North Vancouver until moving to Squamish in 1981. They opened up Highland Video in 1983 and owned it for 18 years. Mum loved Squamish and called it "Gods Country".



She leaves behind her children Angela (Gord), Peter (Janice), Joy (Rick) and Jack (Linda), 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandson. She was predeceased by her husband Bern (Granchie), parents Frederick & Florence, brothers Ron & Hal and sister Enid and also many cousins who were like brothers & sisters to her.



Mum made an impact on all that met her. She will forever be in our hearts and watching over us all. Her motto " Press on Regardless".



Goodnight & God Bless Mum/Nannie.



In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made to Squamish Palliative Care or to St. John's Anglican Church Squamish. Thank you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store