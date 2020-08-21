1/1
Henry KAVSEK
1935 - 2020
Henry was born in Leoben, Austria to Josef and Hildegard Kavsek. He was the second of four children.

Henry started trade school when he was fourteen years old learning to be a bench fitter/machinist. He worked in Leoben at his trade until he immigrated to Canada in 1959.

Henry's first job in Canada was in a gold mine in Kirkland Lake, ON. It was here where he met Sarah; they married in 1970.

In 1973 Henry and Sarah moved to Squamish, where their daughter Brenda was born. Henry worked for BCR from 1970 until 2000, when he retired.

In retirement, Henry enjoyed spending time with his family, travelling, and fishing.

Henry is survived by his wife, Sarah; daughter, Brenda; brother, Josef; and sister, Hildegard; as well many in-laws, nephews and nieces, both in Canada and in Austria.

To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.squamishfuneralchapel.com

Published in The Squamish Chief from Aug. 21 to Sep. 20, 2020.
