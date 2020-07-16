1/1
Irene Pearl (Jones) VICKERS
VICKERS (Jones), Irene Pearl - Irene Pearl Vickers (Jones) passed peacefully in the presence of family on June 11, 2020, at the age of 98 in Squamish, BC. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Daphne (Reg); step-daughter, Patricia; grandson, Nicholas (Chelsea); and great-grandchildren, Andrew and Taylor.
Special thanks to 2nd-floor Hilltop staff and Dr. Malherbe who went above and beyond.

Celebration of Life, July 22nd, 1 PM at Squamish Funeral Home. Reception to follow.

TO CONFIRM YOUR ATTENDANCE FOR CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Please either go to www.squamishfuneralchapel.com and click on Irene's online memorial page to RSVP your seat; or you may call 604-898-5121 and the staff at Squamish Funeral Chapel can take a reservation. There will be limited seating and a seat must be reserved in advance. If you have any questions, please call 604-898-5121.


Published in The Squamish Chief from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Squamish Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Squamish Funeral Chapel
40440 Tantalus Way
Garibaldi Highlands, BC V0N 1T0
(604) 898-5121
