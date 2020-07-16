VICKERS (Jones), Irene Pearl
- Irene Pearl Vickers (Jones) passed peacefully in the presence of family on June 11, 2020, at the age of 98 in Squamish, BC. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Daphne (Reg); step-daughter, Patricia; grandson, Nicholas (Chelsea); and great-grandchildren, Andrew and Taylor.
Special thanks to 2nd-floor Hilltop staff and Dr. Malherbe who went above and beyond.
Celebration of Life, July 22nd, 1 PM at Squamish Funeral Home. Reception to follow.
TO CONFIRM YOUR ATTENDANCE FOR CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Please either go to www.squamishfuneralchapel.com
and click on Irene's online memorial page to RSVP your seat; or you may call 604-898-5121 and the staff at Squamish Funeral Chapel can take a reservation. There will be limited seating and a seat must be reserved in advance. If you have any questions, please call 604-898-5121.