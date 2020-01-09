Isobel Christine Tamburri (nee Boulding), 65, passed away December 4, 2019 at her home in Squamish after her second battle with cancer.
A beloved partner, mother, grandmother, step-mother, sister, aunt and friend, Christine was a devoted member of the community and embraced life with courage and passion. She will be truly missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on January 11, 2020 at the Squamish Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.squamishfuneralchapel.com.
