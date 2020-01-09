Isobel Christine (Boulding) Tamburri

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isobel Christine (Boulding) Tamburri.
Service Information
Squamish Funeral Chapel
40440 Tantalus Way
Garibaldi Highlands, BC
V0N 1T0
(604)-898-5121
Obituary

Isobel Christine Tamburri (nee Boulding), 65, passed away December 4, 2019 at her home in Squamish after her second battle with cancer.
A beloved partner, mother, grandmother, step-mother, sister, aunt and friend, Christine was a devoted member of the community and embraced life with courage and passion. She will be truly missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on January 11, 2020 at the Squamish Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.squamishfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Squamish Chief from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.