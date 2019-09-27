Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet (McBride) Husted. View Sign Obituary

It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our loved daughter, wife, Mom, and Grandma.

Janet was born and raised in the Britannia / Squamish area. She was a born leader who strong work ethic propelled her into countless management / leadership roles.

Some of Janet's hobbies include traveling, country music, road tripping with her husband, baseball, fishing, and quadding. Nothing truly made Janet happier than spending time with her family, friends and especially her children and grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her husband Jim McBride, parents Bruce and Marlene Husted, children Adam (Nadine), Karina, Diana, grandchildren Emma, Bowen, Asher, sister Dawn (John), and brother Allan (Marilyn).



Her celebration of life will be held Sunday September 29th at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Executive Suites Hotel & Resort Squamish. 40900 Tantalus Rd. Husted (McBride), Janet February 7th, 1959 September 10th, 2019.



Published in The Squamish Chief on Sept. 26, 2019

