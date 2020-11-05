"You were there when I took my first breath and I was there when you took your last"

I cried when you passed. I still cry today.

Although I loved you dearly, I couldn't make you stay.

Your golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest,

God broke my heart to prove to me he only takes the best.

My brother David and I (Lesli) are heartbroken to announce the passing of our wonderful mother, Judy Buxton.Judith Lynn Buxton (Foreman) was born September 1, 1941, and passed away on September 20, 2020.She was predeceased by her husband, Bert Buxton (Oct/12) and her parents.She is survived by her son, David and daughter, Lesli (Brad); grandchildren, Ryan (Christine), Kelcey, Brittany (Sean), and Mahri (Eric); great-grandchildren, Logan & Lucas; and brothers, Ted (Ann) and Mike (Georgie).She will be sadly missed by all who knew her – nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and good friends.I would like to sincerely thank the following people who contributed to making her last 7 years (pre-CODVID) better than we could have imagined:Dr. James Cranston – for all you did to make her life better.Shannon Falls Retirement Residence: Lesley, Brian, Lisa and the rest of the staff – thank you for making her feel comfortable, safe and cared about. She loved her suite.Sea to Sky Hospice – thank-you to Dr. Brenda Millar, Jeremy, and the rest of the Hospice Nurses; you are truly special people.I am so very grateful that we were able to stay with mom to the very end.