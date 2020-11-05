1/1
Judith Lynn Buxton
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"You were there when I took my first breath and I was there when you took your last"

My brother David and I (Lesli) are heartbroken to announce the passing of our wonderful mother, Judy Buxton.

Judith Lynn Buxton (Foreman) was born September 1, 1941, and passed away on September 20, 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bert Buxton (Oct/12) and her parents.
She is survived by her son, David and daughter, Lesli (Brad); grandchildren, Ryan (Christine), Kelcey, Brittany (Sean), and Mahri (Eric); great-grandchildren, Logan & Lucas; and brothers, Ted (Ann) and Mike (Georgie).

She will be sadly missed by all who knew her – nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and good friends.

I would like to sincerely thank the following people who contributed to making her last 7 years (pre-CODVID) better than we could have imagined:
Dr. James Cranston – for all you did to make her life better.
Shannon Falls Retirement Residence: Lesley, Brian, Lisa and the rest of the staff – thank you for making her feel comfortable, safe and cared about. She loved her suite.
Sea to Sky Hospice – thank-you to Dr. Brenda Millar, Jeremy, and the rest of the Hospice Nurses; you are truly special people.
I am so very grateful that we were able to stay with mom to the very end.

I cried when you passed. I still cry today.
Although I loved you dearly, I couldn't make you stay.
Your golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest,
God broke my heart to prove to me he only takes the best.

To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.squamishfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Squamish Chief from Nov. 5 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Squamish Funeral Chapel
40440 Tantalus Way
Garibaldi Highlands, BC V0N 1T0
(604) 898-5121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved