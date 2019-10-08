We are all saddened to announce that after a
courageous battle, Karen has passed peacefully
surrounded by her family. Remembered always
for her kindness, love of animals and heroics
in sports, Karen is a source of inspiration to us all.
A selfless mother, a caring wife, a supporter of
animal rights, Karen is survived by her
loving husband Joe Rush, children Levi, Nick,
parents Jeff and Mary and brother James (Patricia.)
Many lives of the people of Squamish have been directly
touched by Karen and we are all lessened by the loss. In
lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the
Squamish Hospice Society, Second Chance Cheekye Ranch
or Squamish Mental Health.
The family would like to give special thanks to
Dr. Cranston, Dr. Wynn, Shelley, Nurses Alley, Holly and
Annie and all the hospital staff for the wonderful
care they gave Karen.
A Celebration of Karen's Life will be held
in the near future.
Published in The Squamish Chief on Oct. 10, 2019