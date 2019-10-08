Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Michelle Larcombe. View Sign Obituary

We are all saddened to announce that after a

courageous battle, Karen has passed peacefully

surrounded by her family. Remembered always

for her kindness, love of animals and heroics

in sports, Karen is a source of inspiration to us all.



A selfless mother, a caring wife, a supporter of

animal rights, Karen is survived by her

loving husband Joe Rush, children Levi, Nick,

parents Jeff and Mary and brother James (Patricia.)



Many lives of the people of Squamish have been directly

touched by Karen and we are all lessened by the loss. In

lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Squamish Hospice Society, Second Chance Cheekye Ranch

or Squamish Mental Health.



The family would like to give special thanks to

Dr. Cranston, Dr. Wynn, Shelley, Nurses Alley, Holly and

Annie and all the hospital staff for the wonderful

care they gave Karen.



A Celebration of Karen's Life will be held

