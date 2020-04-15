Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy McGregor. View Sign Obituary

Ada Kathleen McGregor (nee Richardson) locally known in Squamish, B.C. as Kathy McGregor passed away alone at Evergreen House in North Vancouver, as per her wishes. Unfortunately, Kathy lived a chosen lonely life in her Squamish Dentville home for most of her adult life, as Kathy did not adjust well to life after her divorce. Kathy did however find solace in having her dogs, her first dog was a little terrier she named "Skippy". Through the years Kathy was often seen walking her dogs on the river dykes surrounding Squamish; However, dyke walking was risky business for Kathy and her dogs; on two separate dyke walking outings, bald eagles made off with two of her little dogs. Kathy was a Calgary raised girl, and this is where she learned to ice skate. Our family didn't know she was such an accomplished skater until the year Alice Lake froze over. Kathy couldn't wait to slip on a pair of skates, so she could get out on the ice to show off her skills; Kathy could have skated circles around Gretzky, she was just that good. Kathy will be remembered as a valued long time employee of both the Squamish Hotel and Alpha laundry. Kathy always looked forward to her morning coffee with her neighbour, Sarah, who was her long time friend. Kathy will also be fondly remembered for enjoying a little conversation over a good piece of pie, huckleberry being a favourite. Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Terry (Rick) and Shirley (Bob), as well as her Kootenay and Calgary relatives. The family would be honoured if in kathy's memory you supported your local SPCA, as there will be no service. Ada Kathleen McGregor (nee Richardson) locally known in Squamish, B.C. as Kathy McGregor passed away alone at Evergreen House in North Vancouver, as per her wishes. Unfortunately, Kathy lived a chosen lonely life in her Squamish Dentville home for most of her adult life, as Kathy did not adjust well to life after her divorce. Kathy did however find solace in having her dogs, her first dog was a little terrier she named "Skippy". Through the years Kathy was often seen walking her dogs on the river dykes surrounding Squamish; However, dyke walking was risky business for Kathy and her dogs; on two separate dyke walking outings, bald eagles made off with two of her little dogs. Kathy was a Calgary raised girl, and this is where she learned to ice skate. Our family didn't know she was such an accomplished skater until the year Alice Lake froze over. Kathy couldn't wait to slip on a pair of skates, so she could get out on the ice to show off her skills; Kathy could have skated circles around Gretzky, she was just that good. Kathy will be remembered as a valued long time employee of both the Squamish Hotel and Alpha laundry. Kathy always looked forward to her morning coffee with her neighbour, Sarah, who was her long time friend. Kathy will also be fondly remembered for enjoying a little conversation over a good piece of pie, huckleberry being a favourite. Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Terry (Rick) and Shirley (Bob), as well as her Kootenay and Calgary relatives. The family would be honoured if in kathy's memory you supported your local SPCA, as there will be no service. Published in The Squamish Chief from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Squamish Chief Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close